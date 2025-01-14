The Denver Nuggets are hoping to defeat the Dallas Mavericks for a second consecutive game on Tuesday, as they earned a 112-101 victory on Sunday against the Mavs. Kyrie Irving may return from injury on Tuesday, however, which could certainly give the Mavericks a pivotal boost. Meanwhile, the Nuggets have a number of players listed on the NBA injury report.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray's injury statuses for Nuggets vs. Mavericks game

Nikola Jokic (right calf strain), Jamal Murray (left knee inflammation), Aaron Gordon (right calf strain) and Julian Strawther (right knee strain) are all listed as probable for Tuesday night's game.

Vlatko Cancar (left knee surgery rehabilitation), DaRon Holmes II (right Achilles tendon repair), PJ Hall (G League two-way) and Spencer Jones (G League two-way) are all out for Tuesday's affair.

It is worth noting that Jokic and Murray were among the Nuggets listed on Sunday's injury report, but they were both able to play.

The Nuggets currently hold a 23-15 record, while the Mavs are 22-17. Denver is a game and a half in front of Dallas in the standings, as the Nuggets are fourth and the Mavs are fifth in the West. Sunday's game ended up being rather competitive, something that will likely occur once again on Tuesday night.

It appears likely that the Nuggets will have most of their stars available. Kyrie Irving is listed as questionable as of this story's writing, though. The Mavs are certainly hopeful that the future Hall of Famer will be available for the game.

The Mavericks were able to make things interesting on Sunday despite Irving and Luka Doncic's injury absences. Doncic will not play on Tuesday as he continues to deal with a calf injury, but the Mavs should still be able to play a competitive brand of basketball.