The Denver Nuggets received significant news regarding the statuses of their star players Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray heading into Friday night's matchup with the Miami Heat with tip-off set for 8 p.m. ET.

Jokic (right elbow sprain) is slated to be questionable while Murray (left knee inflammation) is probable for the contest, according to the NBA's latest injury report.

It's a positive sign for the Nuggets that they'll have Murray available after being on the injury report for the game against the Dallas Mavericks. However, getting a better update on Jokic before the game commences would be a huge boost to the team's chances of winning the game.

Jokic is averaging 30.6 points, 13.2 rebounds, 9.9 assists, and 1.8 steals as Denver's top option. As for Murray, he is providing 19.8 points, six assists, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.5 steals.

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets progressing since the start of 2025

Since the new year dawned upon the NBA world, the Denver Nuggets appear to have made strides in their recent stretch of games.

They have gone 6-3 in their first nine contests of 2025, producing 118.3 points on 49.8% shooting from the field and 38.7% from beyond the arc. Maintaining their offensive production that has ranked among the top five in the league, they have also improved their defense. Ranking 23rd overall this season in points allowed per game with 116, their last nine games (110.9 points allowed) have seen them give up 5.1 fewer points throughout each of their contests.

The Nuggets have significantly benefitted from inserting guard Russell Westbrook into the starting lineup. The former 2017 MVP and nine-time All-Star initially came off the bench as a sixth man before being promoted to a full-time starter, putting up 15.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 7.2 assists, and 1.5 steals per game since Dec. 27.

Denver currently has a 24-16 record on the season, placing them in the fourth spot of the Western Conference. They are behind the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, and Memphis Grizzlies.

Following Friday's matchup with the Heat, the Nuggets will face the Orlando Magic on Jan. 19, the Philadelphia 76ers on Jan. 21, and Sacramento Kings on Jan. 23.