Is there really anything out there that Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic couldn’t do on the court? During Tuesday night’s game at home against the Portland Trail Blazers, Jokic stitched together another extremely efficient performance, as he scored 36 points on 13-for-14 shooting from the floor while also making all but one of his 10 attempts from the free-throw line.

Only one player other than Jokic has ever scored at least 35 points pm 90 percent shooting from the field in a game and that’s the legendary Wilt Chamberlain, whose many monster statistical feats during his time in the NBA were so immense they almost sound made-up. Well, Nikola Jokic one-upped The Big Dipper, as he now has two 35+ points/90 FG% games in his career after the destruction he laid on the Blazers.

In that game, Jokic’s only miss was a 3-point attempt from the right side. All his other shots from the floor were pure buckets, with Portland simply unable to stop the Serbian juggernaut. Apart from 36 points, Nikola Jokic also collected 10 assists and 12 rebounds in just 34 minutes of action just to further prove how huge the gap is between him and the other basketball mortals he is forced to play against in the NBA.

So far in the 2022-23 NBA regular season, Jokic is averaging 25.0 points on 62.7 percent shooting from the field and 37.2 percent shooting from the 3-point area. He’s so difficult to stop because when he’s not throwing his weight around and making baskets, he creates perfect scoring opportunities for his teammates while playing as a giant point guard.

The Nuggets will play the Minnesota Timberwolves at home next Wednesday night.