Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic pulled off quite the incredible trick shot on Sunday during Serbia’s EuroBasket Round of 16 showdown with Italy.

During the third quarter of the contest, Jokic was trying to force his way to the basket before being fouled. After the whistled was called, he proceeded to complete the drive, though what happened next was probably something he didn’t plan.

As Jokic heaved the ball up, it hit the shot clock before falling to the basket. Obviously the shot didn’t count, but if baskets are ranked in terms of creativity and difficulty, that one would been more than just two points.

Nikola Jokic is one of the most gifted basketball players on the planet, and so it shouldn’t really come as a surprise that he could make miracle shots like that. Besides, that is only one of the several amazing shots he made during the game.

For one, he also banked a near half-court shot in the fourth quarter while he was being fouled. Who else could do that against a tight defense? Lucky or not, it takes skills to make those kinds of plays.

Unfortunately for Jokic, even his efforts were not enough to power Serbia to the quarterfinals. He tallied 32 points, 13 rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block, but a 16-2 run for Italy in the fourth quarter doomed his team.

It’s still quite the memorable showing for Jokic and co., though, and Nuggets fans surely loved seeing their superstar do what he does best