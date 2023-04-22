Tim Capurso is the Lead NFL and College Football Editor at ClutchPoints while also covering a wide range of sports. Originally from a small town in New York, Tim graduated from Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts in 2018 with a BA in Writing and Mass Communications. He joined ClutchPoints in 2021. The lifelong New York Giants fan now resides in enemy territory, aka the heart of Eagles country, just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Denver Nuggets are one game away from their first NBA Playoffs series sweep in franchise history after a 120-111 Game 3 win over the Minnestoa Timberwolves on Friday night. Nikola Jokic, who notched a triple-double, and the Nuggets were in complete control of the contest from the opening tip.

After the game, Jokic revealed Denver’s cold-blooded mindset that led to the victory. As the two-time MVP said, the Nuggets “didn’t want to give the Wolves life,”, per Andrew Lopez of ESPN.

“We didn’t wanna give them life,” Jokic said. “We wanted to be the aggressor. We wanted to punch them first. They need to react to us. That was our plan. I think we did a good job.”

Jokic and the Nuggets wanted to “punch” the Timberwolves first- and they came out throwing haymakers, as they shot an uber-efficient 57.1 percent from the field, including 40.6 percent shooting on 32 three-point attempts.

Jokic, who dished out 12 assists, was like a maestro out on the court- and the Timberwolves simply had no answer for the offensive barrage.

Jokic- and teammate Michael Porter Jr- also couldn’t wrap his head around the notion that the Nuggets didn’t have to play as hard after winning the first two games of the NBA Playoffs series.

It’s a sentiment that is in lockstep with his head coach, Michael Malone.

Malone simply said that the Nuggets “didn’t want to go back to Denver.”

They want to finish this series up and move on to the next round.

If Jokic and the Nuggets can maintain that cold-blooded mental state, they’ll easily secure the franchise’s first NBA Playoffs sweep.