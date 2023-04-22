A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Minnesota Timberwolves came into Game 3 in desperate need of a win after going down 2-0 in the first two games of their NBA Playoffs first-round series against the No. 1 seed Denver Nuggets. In spite of their commanding lead, however, the Nuggets also knew how important it was for them to secure the victory on Friday night — and so they did just that.

One particular reporter had other ideas, though. During Michael Porter Jr’s post-game interview, the Nuggets stud was asked what “how much fun” it was for him and the squad for them to emerge victorious in a game that they “don’t need to win.” MPJ was having none of it, though, and he made sure to clear the air in his response:

“Nah, I definitely think we needed to win this,” Porter said, via NBA TV on Twitter. “If we lost, it would have been 2-1, and then they would have had another game at home to try and tie it up. So we knew — we had a sense of urgency in this game. But really we have a sense of urgency this whole playoffs. You gotta win 16 games to win a championship and we’re just taking it one game at a time.”

I mean, it is the playoffs so you can definitely say that every game is a must-win game for each and every team. There are squads that are in more dire positions than others, but at the end of the day, no side comes into a game with a mentality that they don’t have to win. That is without a doubt a recipe for disaster.

This is exactly the type of response Nuggets fans want to hear from Porter. It is clear that he’s not taking anything for granted as the Nuggets keep their eye on the ultimate prize. Three down, thirteen more to go.