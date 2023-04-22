Gerard has been a writer for ClutchPoints for around a year now, with his focus primarily on the NBA, NFL, and Gaming. When he's not writing for CP, Gerard can often be seen playing VALORANT or playing pick-up basketball. He's also working on his BS Mathematics degree.

With the first round of the NBA Playoffs being a chaotic mess, it seems like the Denver Nuggets-Minnesota Timberwolves is the only one that makes sense. Other top contenders in the East and West are either fighting for a 3-1 lead or are trying to equalize the series. Not Denver, though. They are the first team to reach three wins in their series, and are one win away from sweeping Minnesota. With a sweep on the horizon, Nuggets head coach Michael Malone implored his team to stay focused, per NBA TV.

“Our mindset should be to close it in Game 4.”

"Our mindset should be to close it in Game 4." Michael Malone wants to see his team close out the series in Minnesota 👀 pic.twitter.com/o9w3HXyaHa — NBA TV (@NBATV) April 22, 2023

Malone knows all too well that a big series lead does not guarantee a series win. Back in the bubble, his Nuggets were the first team to come from two 3-1 series deficits in the year. Having four series points could give a sense of complacency to players, who feel like they have plenty of chances to finish off their opponents.

That’s a pitfall that Malone doesn’t want his Nuggets to fall into in Game 4 against the Timberwolves. It does seem like they’re well-equipped to not choke this lead: the team is running perfectly on all cylinders to start the postseason. Unlike the rest of the West’s top-4, the first-seeded Denver squad took care of the T-Wolves in relatively simple fashion. Nikola Jokic is playing well, of course, but it’s contributions from guys like Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr and Aaron Gordon that push this team over the edge.

Game 4 of the Nuggets-Timberwolves series will be played on Sunday this week. Can Denver close out this series and give their players some much-needed rest before the next round of games?