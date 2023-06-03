The Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat have two days of rest before retaking the court for Game 2 of the NBA Finals. Each team has had media availabilities though in the days between games. While much of the focus until Sunday's game will be on what the Heat can do to make adjustments and avoid getting stuck in a 2-0 hole, some of the media availabilities are light-hearted and humorous. Nuggets star Nikola Jokic found himself in the middle of one of those exchanges when he found himself fielding questions from a ‘reporter' by the name of Walker Kessler from Kessler Sports Fan Page.

Walker Kessler: "Just wanna know, how are you doing?" Nikola Jokic: “I like it! Doing good, it’s rainy today, so.” Kessler: “Listen, my day got brighter when I saw you.” Wholesome interaction between Jazz center Walker Kessler and Nikola Jokic 😂🙌pic.twitter.com/9j0gfVXyVD — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 3, 2023

“I know you get a lot of questions about basketball and everything,” Kessler said. “I just want to know how are you doing, how are you feeling?”

Jokic responded with, “Doing good, it's rainy today.”

At the end of the exchange, Kessler ended his time by telling Jokic, “Awesome, thank you, big fan!”

For a young rookie center like Walker Kessler, learning and studying Nikola Jokic might not be such a bad idea. Kessler just finished up an impressive rookie season during which he was in the running for the Rookie of the Year Award. Kessler averaged 9.2 points per game, 8.4 rebounds and 2.3 blocked shots with splits of 72 percent shooting from the field, 33.3 percent shooting from the three-point line and 51.6 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

In comparison, during Jokic's rookie season he averaged 10.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.0 steals with splits of 51.2 percent shooting from the field, 33.3 percent shooting from the three-point line and 81.1 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Kessler would be wise to pay close attention to Jokic during the NBA Finals.