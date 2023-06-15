The Denver Nuggets are having a blast amid their NBA Finals championship parade. However, Nikola Jokic's wife Natalija might not be having as much fun as everyone else, as she got nailed by a stray beer can during the parade.

Nikola Jokic's wife got hit in the face with a beer can tossed by one of the Nuggets fans at the championship parade.pic.twitter.com/QRPqNshqOX — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 15, 2023

A stray beer can comes flying into frame and nails Natalija Jokic in the face. She is quickly attended to by the man on her left and Nikola Jokic behind her, and hopefully she is okay. As long as she is, she can go back to partying and celebrating the NBA Finals victory with the rest of the Nuggets.

The Nuggets are having the time of their lives at the parade and celebrating a championship that was 47 years in the making. It looks like the city of Denver showed out for the activities, and the Nuggets players and staff have responded by partying like animals. Overall, it is a great day to be a fan or a member of the Denver Nuggets organization.

Despite the parade being for this year's NBA Finals, Michael Malone has dropped multiple comments regarding the Nuggets desire to run it back next season. If the Nuggets are able to retain most of this roster, it would really come as no surprise to see them back in the NBA Finals in 2024.

If the Nuggets do make it back to the NBA Finals and win, then obviously another championship parade would be on the horizon. Nikola and Natalija Jokic might take more precautions then to make sure she doesn't get hit in the face by a thrown beer can.