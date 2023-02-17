Nikola Jokic has reached the level that eye-popping stats are just expected from him. Triple-doubles seem almost routine, with efforts like Wednesday’s home win over the Dallas Mavericks- 14 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists- seeming like an off game for the Nuggets superstar.

Yet, he still finds ways to raise the bar. Jokic went 6-of-9 from the field against the Mavs, shooting over 50 percent for the 45th game in a row, per NBA on ESPN. That mind-boggling streak means that the superhuman Serbian has failed to reach that mark in only one game this season (Oct. 28). His superb 63.2 field goal percentage is just another stat in a long list of them that makes for a highly compelling MVP case.

It was believed that in order to accomplish the MVP three-peat, which has not been done since Larry Bird in the 1980s, Jokic would need to be undeniably excellent while also leading the Nuggets to the top of the Western Conference. Somehow, he has accomplished both as the NBA enters All-Star break. He has shattered all standards and has left many naysayers almost speechless.

Of course, Jokic will still be berated with the “but what has he done in the playoffs” assertions until he and his team finally break through to the NBA Finals. That has become almost has trite as the “it’s a regular season award” response that follows in this endless debate. What cannot be disputed, though, is that the center carried Denver for more than a year while guard Jamal Murray recovered from a torn ACL.

With Murray and Michael Porter Jr. mostly healthy, and Aaron Gordon enjoying a career year, Jokic has helmed what could end up being the best team in franchise history. The Nuggets rise is what arguably makes his MVP case so convincing. His triple-double average of 24.7 points, 11.5 boards and 10.1 assists per game (career-high) could make it ironclad by the time ballots are cast.

Statisticians will have to stay on high alert because there is seemingly no barrier that this athlete cannot clear this season.