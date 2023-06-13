If you're an NBA player and you just won the NBA Finals, the typical reaction would be for you to jump and scream in joy while hugging your teammates. But not Denver Nuggets NBA Finals MVP Nikola Jokic. He wanted to do a classy gesture to the Miami Heat before celebrating.

The Nuggets' series with the Heat wasn't the closest of Finals series, and coach Erik Spoelstra even admitted that they were simply the better team. Although the Heat managed to steal one in Denver, the Nuggets turn it on by beating them twice at their own home court and finishing it off in Game 5.

But as soon as the buzzer sounded in their 94-89 victory, Nikola Jokic did the classiest of sportsmanship acts by approaching every Heat player and congratulating them for a well-fought series to end what was another fantastic NBA season, from Jimmy Butler to Kevin Love, down to the last player wearing red and white.

Nikola Jokic went up to every Heat player before celebrating with his teammates 🙌pic.twitter.com/rAs70E98ur — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 13, 2023

It's apparent that no one in the world wanted this game more than the Joker. He has been the undisputed leader of the team from both ends. Even in a game where the entire team struggled against a Heat team that would not go away, Jokic steadied the ship, ultimately ending with a masterful performance: 28 points on 12-16 shooting, and 16 rebounds. He's as glad as everyone else on the team that the playoffs have finally ended and that the team goes home with the trophy.

Still, he remains humble and level-grounded. He shows appreciation even to his opponents and gets rewarded with the highest of honors by winning the Finals MVP.

Congratulations to Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets!