Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray led the Denver Nuggets against the Miami Heat to win their first-ever Larry O'Brien trophy in franchise history. It is just fitting that legendary Denver athletes give recognition where it is due. The biggest of which is Denver Broncos legend Peyton Manning.

The Broncos legend expressed his love for the Nuggets and Nikola Jokic in an Instagram post. Peyton Manning watched Game 5 and the championship celebrations live from the sidelines. He was seen wearing a huge necklace in support of the Nuggets.

Peyton Manning congratulating the Denver Nuggets on their championship, which he was in attendance. (Via Manning’s IG) pic.twitter.com/EQiicE40R9 — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) June 13, 2023

It was not the first time Peyton Manning showed some love to the NBA Finals-winning team. The former Broncos quarterback declared why he thinks the Nuggets will win over the Heat before Game 5 even started, via Andrew Gould of Sports Illustrated.

Peyton Manning is rooting for the Nuggets to get it done tonight 👏 #NBAFinals #SCTop10 pic.twitter.com/bmICa9Nwz0 — ESPN (@espn) June 13, 2023

“Alright, I'm here supporting the Nuggets. It's a big one tonight. Go Nuggets,” Peyton Manning said with much confidence that the Nikola Jokic-led squad will achieve their first NBA Championship during the game.

He also further explained why he continues to root for the Nuggets aside from being based in Denver.

“What brought them here is what's going to take them to the top. Willing passers, an unselfish style of play, and a relentless belief in each other,” he said.

Peyton Manning now sits with Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray as the stars have given Denver their respective trophies from two of the four major North American sports leagues. The Nuggets can overtake the Broncos and give Denver more than one championship in the coming years.