By Jesse Cinquini · 2 min read

The Denver Nuggets are playing as well as any team in the NBA right now. They own a 26-13 record, the best in the Western Conference, and are winners of eight of their last ten. The Nuggets are, of course, led by two-time reigning MVP Nikola Jokic, who’s thus far in the running to win his third award in a row, a feat only accomplished by Bill Russell, Larry Bird, and Wilt Chamberlain.

In Denver’s win over the Cavaliers Friday, Jokic dropped a 28-point triple-double. It was another day at the office for arguably the league’s best player. Following the win, Nuggets head coach Mike Malone compared Jokic to an all-time great, Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, per a tweet from the NBA’s official account:

“Aside from the athleticism, their IQ and their ability to play chess and not checkers is just remarkable. And to read the situation, not only how I’m being guarded, but the other four defenders on the floor. Nikola, he’s like a computer, man. He reads that stuff really quick and makes the right read 9.9 times out of ten.”

Nikola Jokic, 27, is in his eighth year in the NBA, all as a member of the Nuggets. He’s averaging 25.3 points, 10.8 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 1.4 steals, and 0.6 blocks across 36 appearances this season. Despite being a great playmaker ever since he stepped foot in the big leagues, Jokic has taken his facilitating to another level in the 2022-23 campaign. The Serbian native is dishing out 9.5 assists per contest, the highest average in his career.