The Denver Nuggets have been on a tear lately. They have won eight straight games and are now playing their best basketball of the whole season. Denver is currently holding a 32-13 win-loss record, which is the best in the Western Conference. There are many good things about the Nuggets’ current state as a team. However, the front office may be interested to find a deal that benefits the team even more. The Nuggets’ executive office, led by Calvin Booth, has demonstrated that they aren’t sluggish and will act if they believe it would make the squad stronger. As such, here we will look at the players the Nuggets must move ahead of the 2023 NBA trade deadline, including Ish Smith.

As the 2023 trade deadline approaches, fans may wonder what assets the Nuggets could potentially move. The team is currently in contention with strong performances from players such as Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr., and Nikola Jokic. Even new additions Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Bruce Brown have significantly contributed.

However, they are reportedly looking to add a wing player to their bench. The challenge is that they lack the assets to do so. They are unable to trade their first-round pick and only have two second-round picks available. Additionally, their lack of matching salaries makes potential deals difficult. Alternatively, the Nuggets may look to the buyout market to fill their need for a backup big man. Of course, they can also simply stand pat given their trade limitations.

With that said, let’s look at the players the Nuggets must move ahead of the 2023 NBA trade deadline.

3. Davon Reed

Davon Reed, who is no longer in the starting lineup, could be added to any deal and match the salary of another player who is under contract. Even while he still occasionally plays well, it doesn’t appear like Reed would be a regular in Denver’s rotation for the playoffs right now. As such, he would make sense as a piece the Nuggets could trade if they were able to get an upgrade in return.

2. Ish Smith

Ish Smith is another viable trade candidate. He has played for an NBA-record 13 teams, and we wouldn’t be shocked if he is traded by the February deadline. Doing this could significantly decrease Denver’s luxury tax penalties. Additionally, with the emergence of Bones Hyland, Smith is not a necessary player for the Nuggets’ postseason run anymore. However, his veteran experience could be beneficial for another team with a weaker backcourt. If they can switch Smith with Reed for a wingman like, say, Chicago’s Javonte Green or San Antonio’s Josh Richardson, that could be something.

1. Zeke Nnaji

The truth is that the Nuggets are already a strong team capable of competing for a championship. Any change they should consider would be on the fringes of their roster. One player that may be worth putting on the trading block is Zeke Nnaji.

Despite showing potential as a rebounder and even perimeter shooter, Nnaji has not yet been able to secure consistent playing time. He’s a valuable young asset, and if another team is willing to trade a good player in return, Denver should consider moving him. He has been performing well in his extended run of the season, showing improvement in his rebounding and physicality. However, he is a player that deserves to get more playing time, and he’ll have that on another team.