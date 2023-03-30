Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Tracy McGrady went viral on Wednesday after he said that he’s taking Nikola Jokic over Joel Embiid for MVP. Sure enough, his stance drew mixed reactions from NBA fans, with many agreeing to his take and some mocking him for the Embiid snub.

McGrady argued that while Jokic’s defense remains his biggest flaw compared to Embiid, what he does on other areas cancel it out. The Denver Nuggets star is arguably the best passing big man in the history of the NBA, and he’s also a great rebounder who puts up triple-doubles on a daily basis.

Not to mention that Jokic doesn’t have any other All-Star in his team, while Embiid has James Harden who is thriving with the Philadelphia 76ers as a playmaker.

“I have Jokic and Embiid one and two. I think they equally have an advantage. But, I’m leaning toward Jokic because he’s not playing with an All-Star, Nuggets are No. 1 in the West, 21 triple doubles, and to me, he gets everybody involved. He’s not a defensive player like Embiid… He does so many other things that equals out what Embiid brings,” McGrady explained.

"They [Nikola Jokic & Joel Embiid] equally have an advantage to win it [MVP]. I'm leaning towards Jokic… He's not a defensive player like Embiid… He does so many other things that equals out what Embiid brings." —Tracy McGrady (via @NBAonTNT)pic.twitter.com/3RBLwrncSo — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 29, 2023

Of course Nuggets fans and Nikola Jokic supporters loved the take. It’s what many people have said as well in making a case for the Nuggets star’s third straight MVP award.

“T-Mac hit it on the head,” one fan said. Another supporter commented, “T-Mac knows.”

A third Twitter user added, “Jokic has missed the least game by a fair margin, therefore Jokic = MVP.”

However, some argued that Tracy McGrady cannot downplay Joel Embiid’s defensive impact that easily. Besides, the Sixers’ record in the East isn’t that far off against the Nuggets’.

“These dudes really watch ball and then have the audacity to say s**t like this. PLEASE explain outside of passing and stat-padding what Jokic does better? Like really break it down because y’all BUGGING!!” a critic shared.

“Defense is sorta important for a big Mac,” another commenter said. While a third critic added, “Why Tracy talking! Gone on with this lazy eye! This prance that jokic get is not warranted! I don’t care what nobody say!”

It remains to be seen who’ll win the MVP award this 2022-23 season, but it’s certainly brewing to be a close fight.