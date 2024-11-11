Nikola Jokic has been called many things through the years. The Joker, Big Honey, and three-time MVP are just a few of the nicknames associated with the Denver Nuggets star. Now, it seems like Jokic has a better, more unique nickname because of his impact on the court.

As much as we constantly hear about Jokic's offense, his defensive effort is never appreciated. That is why the Nuggets' MVP is ready to sport a new nickname that NBA fans are going to have a field day with.

“I have the whole team working for me (on defense),” Jokic said regarding how he has been able to get so many steals this season, according to DNVR's Adam Mares. Jokic went on to say that he gets to just “be a cookie monster” in regards to tallying steal after steal this season.

Last season, Denver's big man totaled 108 steals in 79 games, just one shy of his career best. So far this year, Jokic has tallied 17 steals, including at least two steals in each of his last three games. In the Nuggets' most recent victory over the Dallas Mavericks, the “Cookie Monster” had a season-high three steals, which was overshadowed by his historic 37-point, 18-rebound, and 15-assist triple-double.

Sure, he may not be the shot-blocking big man that Rudy Gobert and Victor Wembanyama are, but Jokic's impact on the Nuggets winning goes a lot deeper than him being able to score or record triple-doubles. Although Jokic is not known for his defensive prowess, the 29-year-old has quietly made an impact on that end of the floor over the last few years.

Now that his steals are being put into the spotlight, it is only fitting that Jokic is hereby referred to as The Cookie Monster.

After a tough 2-3 start to the season, many were quick to write off the Nuggets. Jamal Murray went down with a head injury, and Aaron Gordon is the most recent Nugget to be put on the injured list with a calf injury. None of this mattered to Jokic, though, as he has simply taken the court each and every night with the same winning mentality.

Whether it is scoring, rebounding, dishing out assists, or now racking up steals, Jokic is willing and wanting to do what it takes to win games. The Nuggets have won five straight games as a result, and they are just one game behind the leaders at the top of the Western Conference.

Say what you want about Jokic and his defense, but The Cookie Monster is leading Denver's defensive effort this season.