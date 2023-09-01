NBA 2K24 MyPLAYER allows you to create your own superstar before taking them on a legendary career in the MyCAREER mode. As we approach NBA 2K24's release date, which launches next week, many NBA 2K content creators uploaded new videos on the game. Overall, many of the new videos today seem to focus on MyPLAYER builds and templates, which players can explore when they get the game next week.

When loading the NBA 2K24 MyPLAYER builder, you'll get to choose from all five positions, including different players you'd like to craft your game after. The player you choose may have impacts on your NBA 2K24 gameplay experience.

If this is your first NBA 2K game or first time trying out MyPLAYER, don't worry. The system for building a player is very simple. Additionally, the new improvements to MyCAREER create opportunities to speed up your career and move to the next. This means you get plenty of opportunities to create the player you want and experiment to find what works best for you.

Without further ado, let's check out all build templates in NBA 2K24's MyPLAYER.

NBA 2K24 MyPLAYER – All Build Templates For All Five Positions

Starting with Point Guard:

LaMelo Ball

Jalen Brunson

Cade Cunningham

Luka Doncic

De'Aaron Fox

Scoot Henderson

Jrue Holiday

Kyrie Irving

Russell Westbrook

Trae Young

Shooting Guard:

Bradley Beal

Jaylen Brown

Anthony Edwards

Josh Giddey

Tyler Herro

Zach LaVine

Austin Reaves

Marcus Smart

Klay Thompson

Small Forwards:

Mikal Bridges

Jimmy Butler

Paul George

Brandon Ingram

Michael Porter Jr.

Jayson Tatum

Power Forward:

Paolo Banchero

Aaron Gordon

Draymond Green

Jaren Jackson Jr.

Cameron Johnson

Lauri Markkanen

Evan Mobley

Pascal Siakam

Karl-Anthony Towns

Center:

Deandre Ayton

Anthony Davis

Andre Drummond

Nikola Jokic

Domantas Sabonis

Myles Turner

And that includes all NBA 2K24 MyPLAYER Build Templates for you to choose from. There are tons of options to help deliver the NBA 2K24 gameplay experience you want.

Earlier this week, the NBA 2K devs shared more new-gen info on MyCAREER and The City, which includes two new affiliations. As we approach NBA 2K24's release date, we get more excited with each new announcement prior to the game's arrival. The game launches for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

