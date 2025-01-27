ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back to continue our betting predictions and pick for today's NBA slate as our coverage takes us to another cross-conference tilt. The Denver Nuggets (28-17) will take on the Chicago Bulls (19-27) as both teams attempt to bounce back from recent losses. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Nuggets-Bulls prediction and pick.

The Denver Nuggets are currently fourth in the Western Conference after losing their most recent game against the Minnesota Timberwolves 133-104. The loss snapped a four-game winning streak as the Nuggets have gone an impressive 8-2 over their last 10. They'll look to start another streak as the road betting favorites here.

The Chicago Bulls are hanging onto the 10-spot in the Eastern Conference as they last fell to the Philadelphia 76ers 109-97. They're seeing a rough stretch as the moment, winning just one game over their last eight outings. They'll hope to improve upon their 8-16 record at home as the underdogs.

Here are the Nuggets-Bulls NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Nuggets-Bulls Odds

Denver Nuggets: -9 (-110)

Moneyline: -390

Chicago Bulls: +9 (-110)

Moneyline: +310

Over: 246 (-108)

Under: 246 (-112)

How To Watch Nuggets vs. Bulls

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

TV: NBC Sports Chicago, Altitude Sports, NBA League Pass

Why the Nuggets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Denver Nuggets have been hitting their stride over the last few games and we're seeing a generational stretch from Nikola Jokic at the moment. Up until their last game against Minnesota, Jokic had notched five-straight triple doubles, joining Oscar Robertson and Russell Westbrook as the only players to notch 20+ triple-doubles in three or more seasons. He's certainly performing like the best basketball player on the planet and he'll always give the Nuggets a great chance to contend for the title when he's on the floor.

With Jokic playing the way he is, his teammates have an easier job of finding openings in the defense and converting on great looks. Aaron Gordon returning from injury has been a clear boost from them as Michael Porter Jr. is able to play the three-spot and add to their length on the defensive end. Christian Braun has also been one of their catalysts in making hustle plays and remaining gritty on the defensive perimeter as this team has all the depth it needs to produce in every fact of the game.

Why the Bulls Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Chicago Bulls are trending downward once again following a decent stretch of wins. They managed to keep their last game against the 76ers close until the final minutes, where they failed to find clutch buckets and couldn't stop Tyrese Maxey's final push for the win. The Bulls haven't been the best defensive team by any stretch and although they're sound in rebounding the ball, they have far too many breakdowns in communication and allow easy buckets in the paint. Nikola Vucevic will need to have a much more dominant effort if they want any chance at the upset here.

This team has really benefitted this season from having both Josh Giddey and Lonzo Ball active from the point guard position. Giddey has been the most impressive facilitator on this team and does a fantastic job contributing on the glass with 7.5 RPG. Lonzo Ball is averaging a cool 3.6 APG, but his greatest strength comes from being a floor general and dictating the pace of the offense. It's all about game flow for the Bulls and when they can find their stride, they're able to surprise better teams like the Nuggets.

Final Nuggets-Bulls Prediction & Pick

The Chicago Bulls are 13-19 when listed as the underdog and going 10-13 ATS when playing at home. The Denver Nuggets have a much better mark at 23-21 ATS this season and a 12-11 ATS record on the road. The Nuggets also have the much bigger and longer lineup opposite of the Bulls, so we should see them leading this contest in paint points and rebounding.

Still, Josh Giddey and Zach LaVine both have advantageous matchups in terms of their offense, so the Bulls can have a chance to keep this game close of both can score the ball at a high clip. However, I believe the mismatch between Nikola Jokic and Nikola Vucevic will be the deciding factor in this game as Jokic is bound to flirt with another triple-double.

For our final prediction, let's roll with the Denver Nuggets to comfortably cover this spread on the road.

Final Nuggets-Bulls Prediction & Pick: Denver Nuggets -9 (-110)