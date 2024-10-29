ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Nuggets visit the Nets on Tuesday! The Nuggets have lost their first two games, while the Nets have lost two out of their first three. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Nuggets-Nets prediction and pick.

The Nuggets were seen as the best team in the Western Conference last year and had high expectations this year. However, they looked awful in their first game, lost to the Thunder, and then lost close to the Clippers in their next game. They have stars on the roster, such as Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, but they need to figure it out because it has been a struggle so far.

The Nets lost to the Hawks and the Magic in their first two games before winning against the Bucks for their first win. They are rebuilding their roster and are one of the worst teams in the NBA this season. Cam Thomas and Dennis Shroeder are the two best players on this roster, and they have had to carry the team so far, especially on offense.

Here are the Nuggets-Nets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Nuggets-Nets Odds

Denver Nuggets: -5.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -235

Brooklyn Nets: +5.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +194

Over: 217.5 (-110)

Under: 217.5 (-110)

How To Watch Nuggets vs Nets

Time: 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT

TV: Altitude Sports and Entertainment

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Nuggets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Nuggets’ offense was not as good as in recent years last season. They scored 114.9 points per game, shot 49.6% from the field and 37.4% behind the arc. Five Nuggets have hit over double digits in their first two games this season. Nikola Jokic is averaging 28.5 points and 8.5 assists per game up to this point. Last season, he led in all the important offensive categories at 26.4 points and nine assists. Jokic is the key for this team, and he will be fine, but the rest of the offense needs to start doing more to help him out. The offense revolves around Jokic, but Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, and Michael Porter Jr. need to do more to help him. Murray has been slow to start the season, with 17 points per game through two games, and he is the prime candidate to improve and do more on offense.

The defense for the Nuggets was great last season. They allowed 109.6 points per game, allowed a field goal percentage of 46.2%, and had a three-point field goal percentage defense of 35.5%. Nikola Jokic led in rebounds at 12.4 per game and has been the best rebounder through two games with 10.5. Seven Nuggets average at least one steal through two games, and then Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray are tied for the team lead at two. Then, four Nuggets are averaging at least one block, with Christian Braun leading at two through two games.

Why the Nets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Nets were awful on offense last year. They were 25th in scoring at 110.4 points per game, 28th in field goal percentage at 45.6%, and 19th in three-point percentage at 36.2%. Through three games, three different Clippers are averaging over double digits, with Cam Thomas leading the way at 30.7 points per game. Then, Dennis Schroder leads the way in assists at 6.3 per game. Cam Thomas is the engine that makes this team go, with Dennis Schroder behind him as well. They are the keys for this team on offense.

The Nets’ defense was solid last year. They were 15th in scoring defense at 113.3 points per game, 13th in field goal defense at 47%, and 22nd in three-point defense at 37.2% from behind the arc. Nic Claxton has led the team in rebounds through three games, with seven so far. Claxton is also the leader in blocks for the Nets at 1.3 through three games. Four Nets are averaging at least one steal through three games, with Cam Thomas leading the way at 1.7 per game. The defense is much better than the offense, but it will be tough all season.

Final Nuggets-Nets Prediction & Pick

The Nuggets are the much better team in this game. Each team has struggled in the very early part of the season, but there is more to like with the Nuggets. The Nets have a lot of trouble scoring, while the Nuggets can score at will. Each team can play well on defense, but the Nuggets are better. Trust the Nuggets in this game, and they should win and cover in Brooklyn.

Final Nuggets-Nets Prediction & Pick: Nuggets