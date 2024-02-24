We're back for another one of our NBA betting predictions and picks as we're set to bring you coverage of this primetime ESPN matchup between powers in the Western Conference. The Denver Nuggets (38-19) will take on the Golden State Warriors (29-26) as the two teams close their rivalry on the season. Check out our NBA odds series for our Nuggets-Warriors prediction and pick.
The Denver Nuggets are currently third in the Northwest Division and they're tied for the two-seed atop the tight Western Conference race. They've gone 6-4 over their last 10 games and lost three-straight heading into All-Star Weekend. Since coming back, they've notched back-to-back wins and look for their third against Golden State.
The Golden State Warriors are last in the Pacific Division and they're holding onto the 10-seed in the Western standings. They saw a big boost before the All-Star break and have won 10 of their last 12 games. With three wins in a tow heading into this game, they'll look for their first win over the Nuggets on the season.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Nuggets-Warriors Odds
Denver Nuggets: -1.5 (-110)
Moneyline: -120
Golden State Warriors: +1.5 (-110)
Moneyline: +101
Over: 233.5 (-110)
Under: 233.5 (-110)
How to Watch Nuggets vs. Warriors
Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT
TV: ESPN
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Nuggets Could Cover The Spread/Win
After a small skid, the Denver Nuggets are right back to a winning streak following the All-Star break and Nikola Jokic is once again turning in historic triple-double performances on a nightly basis. He notched his 13th of the season and lifted Denver to a comfortable 130-110 win over the Washington Wizards. They've also been able to get the job done against this Warriors team this season as they've gone 3-0, winning by a combined margin of just 13 points. If this game is anything like the last few, we should be in for a close affair down the stretch.
Nikola Jokic will once again be the x-factor here for the Nuggets with his advantage in the paint. The Warriors haven't been able to come up with answers for his rebounding and the Nuggets should be able to feast on the offensive boards here. Michael Porter Jr. also has a favorable matchup against the Warriors, so expect him to try his hand in getting hot from three early. The size of the Nuggets has been a problem for Golden State all year and they'll look to continue dominating the points in the paint.
Why The Warriors Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Warriors were among the NBA's hottest teams heading into All-Star Weekend and their recent glimmers of success can give them hope for the remainder of the season. They've had their ups-and-downs through injuries and drama within the locker room, but this team has its same championship mentality from all those winning years. With Steve Kerr just signing a two-year extension, it's clear that we'll have a couple more years of seeing what this dynasty has left in their tank.
Draymond Green will be the most important player on the floor for the Warriors in trying to contain Nikola Jokic. Last time against the Nuggets, the Warriors were able to lead the game through all four quarters, but gave up a huge rally and last-second buzzer beater to the MVP. Draymond Green hasn't been in the lineup once this year against the Nuggets, so his involvement in this game will be massive for slowing down the Nuggets' franchise player.
Final Nuggets-Warriors Prediction & Pick
With the Nuggets taking a 3-0 lead in this series, it comes as no surprise to see them as the slight favorites here. Nikola Jokic will be leading them through all departments as he's seen a ton of success against Golden State this year.
The Warriors, however, have been playing very well over the last 15 games and their lineup is finally starting to look like a cohesive unit. With Draymond Green seeing his first action against the Nuggets all season, it'll be very interesting to see how much of a difference he plays in slowing down Jokic. The Warriors have a 16-13 winning record in games where Green has played.
For our prediction, we're going to ride with the Denver Nuggets to continue their dominant run over the Warriors in this one. However, Draymond Green is bound to play a significant role for them and we should see the lead change hands a few times throughout this one. Let's take the Nuggets to win here.
Final Nuggets-Warriors Prediction & Pick: Denver Nuggets ML (-120)