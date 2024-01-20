It is time to continue our NBA odds series with a Denver Nuggets vs. Washington Wizards prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Denver Nuggets travel to DC to take on the Washington Wizards on Sunday afternoon. It will be the second game of a back-to-back for the Wizards, as they play the Spurs on Saturday night. It is time to continue our NBA odds series with a Nuggets-Wizards prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Nuggets are feeling good heading into this matchup with the Wizards. They've won three of their last four games and are coming off a 102-100 win to hand the Celtics their first home loss of the season. They've beaten the Wizards in four straight games dating back to 2021. The Nuggets are 12-10 on the road and hope to continue their Eastern Conference road trip with another victory. They head to Indiana and New York to finish it off.

The Wizards are amongst the favorites to get the first overall draft pick this season. They are 7-33, and their last home game saw them lose to the lowly Detroit Pistons. It's hard to know which Wizards team will show up on any given night. They were blown out by the Pistons but then had a close loss on the road to the Knicks. The Jordan Poole experiment isn't working out as they hoped, with Poole sitting second on the team with 17.1 points per game. Kyle Kuzma and Poole were supposed to be a sneaky-good duo, but neither are averaging more than 22 points. It has become clear that these two aren't the answer for getting the Wizards into relevancy.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Nuggets-Wizards Odds

Denver Nuggets: -13.5 (-110)

Moneyline: (-1200)

Washington Wizards: +13.5 (-110)

Moneyline: (+750)

Over: 238.5 (-110)

Under: 238.5 (-110)

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Wizards

Time: 6 PM ET/3 PM PT

TV: Altitude

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Nuggets Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Wizards interior play needs work, and this is an area where the Nuggets will dominate. The Wizards are above-average at defending the three-ball, but their inside defense will be abused by Nikola Jokic. The Nuggets rank fourth in the league with a 49.9 field goal percentage. They are also 14th in scoring offense, averaging 116.0 points per game.

The Wizards' three-point defense should be enough to make them not the worst in the league. However, that is not the case. They rank 30th in scoring defense, allowing 125 points per game. They also rank 30th in rebounding and assists per game and 27th in field goal percentage allowed.

Why The Wizards Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Wizards' struggles are well-documented, but they perform better than the Nuggets from a betting perspective. The Wizards are 20-19-1 against the spread this season, while the Nuggets are just 19-24. They covered four of their past five games, and the Nuggets covered two in that span. There isn't much to feel good about with the Wizards, but they outperform the oddsmaker's expectations.

This feels like a game that will be a paradise for Nikola Jokic. He will dominate the Wizards on the interior and put up a devastating stat line. The Nuggets aren't known for resting their stars, but if the Nuggets get up big, we may get a situation where the Wizards can sneak in a backdoor cover.

Final Nuggets-Wizards Prediction & Pick

The Nuggets have been winning games but they have some performances that raise questions about the team. Their win over the Celtics should gather enough momentum to help them get through this next stretch. The Wizards are a perfect opportunity to get back on track and shake off the 6-4 record over their last ten games. The Nuggets getting up big and resting their stars raises concerns for a backdoor cover. However, Mike Malone is known for not resting his stars. For any other team, you may be more hesitant, but the Nuggets can blow out the Wizards here on a second game of a back-to-back.

Final Nuggets-Wizards Prediction & Pick: Nuggets -13.5 (-110)