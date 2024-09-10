ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is two winless teams as Northwestern State visits South Alabama. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Northwestern State-South Alabama prediction and pick.

Northwestern State enters the game at 0-2. Week one saw them visit Tulsa, and it started well. They scored on the second play of the game on a 75-yard run from Kennieth Lacy. After going down 14-7, they would return a missed field goal for a touchdown to tie the game. Still, Tula would put up 28 points in the second quarter and lead 41-14 at the half. Tulsa would go on to win the game 62-28. Last week would be a much closer game. Northwestern State faced Prairie View A&M. They would make it a one-score game with nearly eight minutes left in the game, but could not score again, falling 37-31.

Meanwhile, South Alabama is 0-2. They opened the season playing against North Texas. The game was tight in the first half, with South Alabama leading 19-14 at the half. Still, North Texas would score four touchdowns in the third quarter to take a commanding lead. South Alabama would fall 52-38. Last week, they would face Ohio. Ohio would score with 36 seconds left in the first half to take a 17-10 into the game. Ohio would hold on to the lead, winning the game 27-20.

Here are the College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Northwestern State-South Alabama Odds

Northwestern State: +35.5 (-110)

Moneyline: N/A

South Alabama: -35.5 (-110)

Moneyline: N/A

Over: 59.5 (-110)

Under: 59.5 (-110)

How to Watch Northwestern State vs. South Alabama

Time: 7:30 PM ET/ 4:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Northwestern State Could Cover The Spread/Win

JT Fayard has led the way at quarterback for Northwestern State. He has completed just 17 of 45 passes this year for only 232 yards. He has just one touchdown and also has an interception. Furthermore, he has been sacked three times. Meanwhile, Quaterius Hawkins and Chance Newman have also seen time at quarterback. Hawkins has completed four of five passes for 57 yards and a touchdown. Newman has not thrown a pass, but run the ball six times for 31 yards and a touchdown.

In the receiving game, Myle Kitt-Denton has led the way. He has four receptions for 115 yards and two scores. His average is 28.8 yards per reception, but 71 of those yards came on one reception. Twon Hines, Amaaz Eugene, and Kareame Cotton Jr. also all have three receptions this year. They have 41, 38, and 31 yards respectively. The running game has been led by Kennieth Lacy. Lacy has run the ball 16 times for 147 yards and two touchdowns. Still, 75 of those yards are on one play. Zay Davis has 19 carries this year for 61 yards but nearly half of them, 26 yards, are on one carry.

Blake Gotcher has led the way on defense. He has 34 tackles this year to lead the team while also having two sacks. Those are the only two sacks that Northwestern State has this year. The defense has made some big plays this year to help out the offense. Both Cadillac Rhone and Emanuel Brown have interceptions this year that they have returned for a touchdown.

Why South Alabama Could Cover The Spread/Win

Gio Lopez is the starting quarterback for this South Alabama squad. He has completed 26 of 49 passes on the year for 432 yards and three touchdowns. He has also been sacked just twice and has not thrown an interception. He has also run 13 times for 62 yards and a touchdown. Still, he missed the last game with an injury, and could still miss this one. Bishop Davenport played in replacement of Lopez last week. He completed 23 of 37 passes for 226 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for 15 yards on 11 carries.

Jamal Pritchett has led the way at receiver. He has brought in 18 receptions for 264 yards on the year, averaging 14.7 yards per catch. Further, he has scored twice this year. Devin Voisin has also brought in ten receptions this year, coming away with 137 yards. Finally, Shamar Sandgren has six receptions for 72 yards and a touchdown this year. In the running game, Fluff Bothwell has led the way. He has run the ball 16 times for 100 yards this year, with two touchdowns. Kentrel Bullock has also been solid, running 11 times for 56 yards this year.

On defense, Blayne Myrick leads the way. He has 22 tackles this year and has forced a fumble. Still, South Alabama has not forced much pressure on the quarterback this year. They have just two sacks, with Tyler Thomas and Jordan Norman having the sacks this year. Further, South Alabama has not created a lot of turnovers. They have no interceptions and recovered just one fumble this year.

Final Northwestern State-South Alabama Prediction & Pick

The Northwestern State offense has struggled this year. Further, the majority of their yards have come on large chunk plays. Further, Northwestern State only kept things close against Prairie View A&M because of big plays. They scored on a 71-yard pass and a 55-yard run. Further, they scored twice on interceptions returned to the house. While they may get one of those big plays in this game, they will not have four of them to keep them in the game. South Alabama does have questions at quarterback, but they will not need Gio Lopez in this one. Take South Alabama in this one.

