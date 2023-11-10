In the upcoming NWSL Championship, Gotham FC's Ali Krieger faces a unique situation as she squares off against her longtime friend Megan Rapinoe, both legends of American soccer who will retire after Saturday's match, reported by GOAL. Despite their close bond off the field, Krieger is determined to spare no emotions in ensuring Rapinoe's career concludes in heartbreak.

While both players boast two-time World Cup victories, neither has secured the NWSL Championship, making this final a crucial moment in their illustrious careers. Krieger, who has played for various clubs across different leagues, considers winning the NWSL Championship as the perfect culmination of her extensive football journey.

The 39-year-old defender emphasizes that while winning the championship wouldn't define her career, it represents a long-standing desire. For Krieger, claiming the ultimate reward would provide closure and allow her to retire without the lingering feeling of unfinished business.

Despite their national teammateship and close friendship, Krieger is resolute in her approach, stating that she won't spare a thought for Rapinoe if Gotham FC emerges victorious. Both players understand the intense competition and share a mutual respect for each other's commitment to the sport.

Megan Rapinoe, on the other hand, acknowledges the competitive spirit between them and expresses her happiness for Ali Krieger in the event of a Gotham FC win. The NWSL final promises to be a fitting farewell for these legendary figures, as Krieger takes the pitch one last time against Rapinoe in a match that holds immense significance for both players. The outcome will determine who rides into the sunset with the coveted NWSL Championship in hand.