One of the newest NWSL teams, Bay FC, set a new league benchmark by signing Zambian striker Racheal Kundananji from Madrid CCF for a record transfer fee of $787,600. Kundananji, 23, has an impressive tally of 33 goals in 43 Liga F appearances, and is poised to elevate Bay FC's attacking prowess alongside Nigerian superstar Asisat Oshoala, who recently joined from Barcelona.

Kundananji's contract with Bay FC runs through 2027, with the option to extend through 2028. The transfer fee far surpasses the previous NWSL record transfer fee of $320,000, that the Portland Thorns paid for Chelsea midfielder Jessie Fleming.

A top-tier striker in women's soccer, Kundananji's surpassed Oshoala's tally last season in Spain by netting 25 goals, outdoing the Super Falcons standout's 21. Showcasing her adaptability, Kundananji often shifts to a winger role when playing for the Zambian national team, making room for her compatriot and star player Barbra Banda.

“For me, I can play any position as long as I'm given that task to play in that position,” Kundananji said, per Leonard Solms of ESPN. “For the national team, we have so many strikers and so few wingers who are strong, so that is why I play on the wing – but I'm a striker.”

Opportunities with new expansion team appealed to Kundananji

Major teams have been eyeing Kundananji for her impressive games in Madrid and with the Zambian national team. However, the appeal of the newly established expansion team from the San Francisco Bay Area proved irresistible.

“I don't know how, I just fell in love with the team, and it just came as a surprise … There were so many teams that have come my way, but for this team, it was so different,” Kundananji said.

At Bay FC, Kundananji joins other African talent such as Ghanaian forward Princess Marfo. Additionally, players like Malawi's Temwa Chawinga at Kansas City Current and South Africa's Linda Motlhalo at Racing Louisville have also recently signed with NWSL teams, part of the league's growing diversity.

“I don't know about them (other African NWSL players), but for me, I just want to have a new experience and it's been my dream to do it in the United States of America,” she said. “I just fell in love with the team, and I would love to achieve more goals with Bay FC.”

Kundananji will likely join Bay FC following Zambia's Olympic qualifying matches against Ghana in February. Bay FC is set to make their NWSL debut in a matchup with Angel City at BMO on March 16.