Orlando Pride's Erika Tymrak stuns online EA FC 24 gamers, breaking gender stereotypes and showcasing the NWSL's rising digital footprint.

For Orlando Pride's midfielder Erika Tymrak, gaming as herself on EA FC 24 is more than just a pastime; it's an avenue for breaking stereotypes. When she scores in the game and reveals her gender, the reactions are often of disbelief.

“It is usually a dude… and then I'll start talking a little smack,” Tymrak said, as reported by Jeff Carlisle of ESPN. “And the first thing they always say is, ‘Oh my God. Are you a girl?' Every single time.”

This scenario became possible only two years ago when EA decided to include NWSL teams in the 2023 release of the game. The addition marked a significant expansion from the inclusion of women's national teams in 2016. According to EA, as of early October, 44% of the Ultimate Team squads used in online matches have featured at least one woman player in the starting XI.

The inclusion of women players in EA FC has been welcomed by players like Racing Louisville midfielder Jaelin Howell.

“It's super cool to see the women's game in [EA FC], and just how far we're progressing,” Howell said, who grew up playing video games with her brother. “People around the world can play our characters, and I think it really shows the progression of how far the women's game has come.”

Tymrak reveals quirky data twists in EA FC 24

However, the response among NWSL players is varied. The realism of the game has been a point of discussion, especially regarding player ratings. Tymrak noted the discrepancies in pace ratings between herself and her teammates, leading to both amusement and self-reflection among players.

“I think Ally Watt had the same pace as me, which was hysterical,” Tymrak said. “So I would always be like, ‘Well, according to [EA FC], we're the same pace.' Ally Watt is one of the fastest humans I know. I think they finally upgraded her card to now she has one of the top pace [ratings] in our league – definitely deserved on her part.”

Tymrak's experience with the game extends beyond the virtual field. She recalled being recognized by a bartender not as an Orlando Pride player, but from her presence in EA FC. This recognition, while affirming the game's impact, also highlights the challenges of digital fame, as Pickett shared about receiving hurtful messages due to in-game events.

“He's like, ‘I play with you guys on FIFA all the time.' And it was just so funny,” Tymrak said. “That's how he recognized us. He probably wouldn't have recognized us without that.”

The game continues to evolve, with EA constantly updating it to better represent the diversity of the league's players. The inclusion of women's leagues and players in EA FC is not just a technological advancement but a cultural milestone.

Tymrak, a longtime gamer, sees this progression positively.

“I think [EA] has done a good job integrating it and progressing it,” she said. “I'm excited to see what they do in the future with cards and being able to get different packs and stuff.”