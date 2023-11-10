Gotham FC's Jenna Nighswonger reflects on unexpected Rookie of the Year win with humility, gratitude and a focus on team success.

Jenna Nighswonger's journey from a last-minute declaration for the 2023 NWSL Draft to becoming Rookie of the Year is nothing short of remarkable. This significant achievement came as a result of her remarkable adaptability and resilience, traits that she reflected upon in a recent letter to her past self, a part of a team exercise led by Gotham FC teammate Sabrina Flores.

“It’s crazy how different everything turned out from what I initially thought at the start of the season,” Nighswonger said, via Jenna Tonelli of The Equalizer. “I remember talking to the team and Juan [Carlos Amorós] before getting drafted, and it was clear talking to him that he had a vision I really liked … I would never have expected to play at left-back, but it all worked out for the best. I wouldn’t change anything. When I wrote the letter to myself, I said, nothing is going to be what you expect, but it’s all going to be ok.”

Nighswonger's gratitude extends beyond personal accolades. She expresses deep appreciation for her team at Gotham, noting the supportive environment created by her teammates and coaches.

“I’m really happy and so grateful,” she said. “When I think about this award, I think about how grateful I am to be at Gotham, have teammates and coaches that are so great to me, so welcoming, and believed in me.”

The humility in Nighswonger's reaction is further illustrated by her acknowledgment of fellow finalists Messiah Bright of Orlando Pride and Alyssa Thompson of Angel City FC. Recognizing the thin margins that often define such awards, she highlighted the honor of being listed among such talented players, both exceptional in their rookie seasons and as individuals.

“It’s an honor to be among them because not only did they both have great rookie seasons, but they’re such great people,” Nighswonger said.

Fans also play a significant role in Nighswonger's story. Her appreciation for those who supported her and the team throughout the season is evident.

“I want to thank the fans who voted and everyone who came out to Red Bull Arena this season,” she said.

Despite the joy of individual achievements, Nighswonger's focus remains team-oriented, especially with Gotham's upcoming first-ever NWSL Final appearance.

“Individual awards are always nice, but I’d rather have no awards and win the NWSL Championship with my team,” Nighswonger said. “I try not to focus on it too much. It does help motivate us, but on Saturday, nothing else matters but winning the game.”