Juan Carlos Amorós wins 2023 NWSL Coach of the Year, leading Gotham FC from last place to the championship game in one season

In a striking Cinderella story, Juan Carlos Amorós has been crowned the 2023 NWSL Coach of the Year for orchestrating Gotham FC's rise from the league's depths to the brink of championship glory. Amorós, who joined Gotham at the outset of the season, has transformed the New Jersey club's fortunes, leading them to an NWSL championship game showdown against OL Reign.

The NWSL made the announcement Tuesday on Twitter.

Immediate impact.@gothamfc Head Coach Juan Carlos Amorós is the 2023 NWSL Coach of the Year! — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) November 7, 2023

Gotham's metamorphosis has been nothing short of remarkable. After a dreary campaign last year with a mere 16 goals to their name and a staggering 46 conceded, Amorós steered the team to score 25 goals and concede just 24 this season, boasting the fourth-stingiest defense in the league. From languishing at the bottom with a 4-1-17 record, Gotham has soared to sixth place, notching an 8-7-7 record and amassing 31 points, as reported by Just Women's Sports.

At the core of Gotham's strategy under the 39-year-old Spaniard has been a robust defense that dominated league stats, winning more possessions (1,554) and facing the fewest shots (205) than any other team. The team also excelled in interceptions and duels, indicators of their gritty, no-nonsense playstyle.

Prior to his Gotham tenure, Amorós was at the helm of the Houston Dash, guiding them to their first playoff appearance. Now, with Gotham's third playoff appearance secured and two historic playoff victories in the bag, Juan Carlos Amorós and Gotham look ahead to the title match scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 11 at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego.

The coach's Midas touch has infused Gotham with a newfound resilience and tactical acumen, propelling them from the cellar to the championship spotlight, a testament to the transformative power of visionary leadership.