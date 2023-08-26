Winning the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup was supposed to bring the Spain women's national football team considerable jubilation, as it was their first time winning the prestigious tournament. However, that jubilation quickly turned to consternation when Spanish Football Federation president Luis Rubiales kissed Jenni Hermoso, one of the team's most influential players, on the lips without her consent.

In the aftermath of Rubiales' despicable act, plenty of footballers have come out in support of Hermoso and the entire Spain women's national football team. And on Friday night, it was the San Diego Wave and Orlando Pride players' turn to show their solidarity. Among the players who wore wristbands containing the message, “Contigo, Jenni” (“contigo” translates to “with you” in English), were Alex Morgan and Kailen Sheridan.

all players tonight are wearing wristbands in support of @Jennihermoso pic.twitter.com/nfbNcGcSf0 — San Diego Wave FC (@sandiegowavefc) August 25, 2023

This gesture from Alex Morgan, the Wave, and the Pride is incredible to see. It goes to show that football stretches beyond the corners of the stadium and beyond the blades of the grass on the pitch. Faced with a problem that speaks to a larger societal issue at hand, it's good to witness these women take a stand against the deplorable actions of a man in power.

However, it seems like there's no resolution yet in sight for this Women's World Cup issue. Even with the women's football team, led by Jenni Hermoso, boycotting the federation for as long as Luis Rubiales is seated in power, the disgraced president is adamant about staying in position, even declaring that he's not going to resign in spite of his actions. But with the football world continuing to speak up against Rubiales, the Spain Football Federation may have no other choice but to cut ties with their president sooner than later.