The NWSL is set to expand once again, with Denver expected to be announced as the league's 16th franchise next week. The news follows the earlier reveal of Boston-based BOS Nation FC as the 15th NWSL team, with both new additions slated to begin play by 2026.

Leage Commissioner Jessica Berman confirmed during a Thursday press conference that the NWSL's expansion plans are far from complete.

“We know that our expansion is not done,” Berman said, as reported by Cesar Hernandez of ESPN. “Part of the effort in the next three to six months is really developing our next expansion strategy. We want to be aggressive with expansion, but we also want to be strategic and smart about how we do that.”

The league, which currently features 14 teams, is targeting strategic growth while balancing sustainability. Berman outlined three criteria for future market selections: financially capable and visionary ownership, proper infrastructure including stadiums and training facilities and the potential for market success. She highlighted the abundance of viable, potential NWSL markets across the country.

“The third being the market, the reason the market is third is really only because we're in this vast country where we know there's opportunity for growth in so many different cities. So it doesn't have to be the driver for our decisions,” Berman said. “I could sit here and think of 10 to 12 markets where we could have a team be successful.”

NWSL expansion comes as interest in women's sports booms

Denver’s expected addition comes as interest in women’s sports continues to surge. The NWSL has seen rising attendance figures and increased interest from investors, mirroring trends in other leagues. The WNBA recently announced expansion to Toronto and Portland, with additional cities under consideration. Similarly, the Professional Women’s Hockey League is eyeing two new franchises for its 2025-26 season according to the Associated Press, and women’s sports as a whole are experiencing record viewership and sponsorship growth.

The NWSL will also navigate changes introduced by its new collective bargaining agreement, including the elimination of the college draft and expanded free agency. These adjustments, according to Berman, present challenges but also opportunities for innovation.

As the league prepares for its 2025 season, which will feature Rivalry Weekend and Decision Day, fans and stakeholders alike can anticipate more expansion announcements on the horizon. Both the Denver team reveal and the 2025 championship location are expected to be finalized in the coming months.