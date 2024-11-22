Investing in women's sports is all the rage these days, and some of the industry's biggest stars are starting to shine a light on other female athletes. In fact, some are aiming to expand the platform for women beyond the current opportunities. Caitlin Clark is now among that investor-class crowd as MLS side FC Cincinnati is hoping to lure an NWSL franchise to the city using the WNBA Rookie of the Year's star power.

The WNBA is not the only league looking at expansion. Clark has joined up with an ownership group looking to bring a National Women's Soccer League franchise to Cincinnati, per ESPN.

“The NWSL Cincinnati bid team is thrilled that Caitlin Clark has joined our ownership group in pursuit of bringing a women's professional soccer team to our city,” read an FC Cincinnati statement. “Her passion for the sport, commitment to elevating women's sports in and around the Greater Cincinnati region, and influence as an athlete and role model for women and girls around the world, make her a vital part of our compelling bid to become the 16th team in the NWSL.”

Cincinnati is vying with Denver, Cleveland, Nashville, and Philadelphia for an NWSL team. The expansion franchise is expected to fork over up to $100 million to fill out the 16th spot for the 2026 NWSL season. That type of investment is bound to get attention. Sports Business Journal even reported in October 2024 that several high-profile women have joined the ownership group in expectation of winning the bid.

NWSL, Caitlin Clark sparks women's sports growth

Clark thrilled the basketball world during a sensational rookie season. The WNBA set league attendance and television broadcasting records with Clark and Angel Reese leading the way. But these two were not the only women moving the sporting needle this summer. The NWSL performed in front of sold-out crowds and kept drawing an audience thanks to highly entertaining games.

The announcement of Clark's participation in the expansion process comes at a perfect time for the NWSL. The soccer league's 2024 season wraps up with the Orlando Pride and Washington Spirit facing off for the NWSL Championship (November 23). NWSL commissioner Jessica Berman was bragging about a successful season to ESPN's Jeff Kassouf after witnessing a sold-out semifinal match in Washington D.C.'s Audi Field.

Why?

“To really experience the energy of what I think is the emergence of an NWSL fan that really loves the game,” Berman said. “The (fans) are not just here for the environment or the experience, or to support women or women's soccer players, but [they are] really enjoying the fact that the game itself is competitive and these are the best athletes in the world.”