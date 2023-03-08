When Bron Breakker bested Jinder Mahal on free NXT for the WWE Universe to see, it didn’t quite feel like as big of a deal as it probably should have. Sure, Mahal is a former WWE Champion and has been featured on some of the biggest stages in the world, but Mahal hasn’t been regarded at that level in quite some time and has instead found himself managing a pair of younger talents in Indus Sher, who have been working together ever since Veer Mahaan’s main roster run more or less flamed out.

Fortunately, Breakker was afforded another chance to get in the ring with Mahal at NXT Roadblock as the third in a trios match with The Creed Brothers versus Indus Sher and used the opportunity to really put Julius and Brutus over as he transitions from his current feud to a new one against Carmelo Hayes, the “A-Champ” looking for his title.

Taking the ring in the second match of Roadblock, Breakker and the Brothers got to work, delivering a hard-hitting, fast-paced affair where the current NXT Champion was somehow at a size disadvantage for much of the contest. Still, The Creeds had Breakker’s back against Mahal when Indus Sher tried to interfere in their match, so when the chips were down, he helped his pals overcome the odds to secure a much-needed win and finally overcome the team that had been giving them fits for weeks now. With Breakker now turning his attention to Carmelo Hayes, it’s nice to know that The Creed too could be heading for a new challenge at Stand and Deliver too.