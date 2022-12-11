By Matty Breisch · 2 min read

Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn do not like each other. They’ve wrestled numerous times back in NXT when the former was going by Kay Lee Ray, including in five singles matches, and when Fyre was very close to securing the Women’s Championship against long-time rival Mandy Rose, who but Dawn appeared to ruin the show and keep the champ on top.

So naturally, with NXT Deadl1ne on the books and Dawn 1-0 after beating Thea Hail in her NXT USA debut, what better chance for Fyre to take her first proper shot at the fellow red-haired superstar than to try and settle the score before it could develop into a proper feud?

Unfortunately for Fyre, it would appear any hopes of nipping this conflict in the bud were futile, as it would appear NXT has their next big female feud, right up there with Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez, the first-ever winner of the NXT Iron Survivor Challange; not after the official began to choke on black goo that prevented him from counting not one but two pin attempts from Fyre, who was on top for most of the match.

The crowd, understandably, hated it, as having a supernatural character who can curse a ref and cause them to puke black and not count pins is a pretty ridiculous ability that flies in the face of GUNTHER’s favorite sport. And the worst part? it’s going to happen again. Strange stuff in the ring with strange implications for the future indeed.