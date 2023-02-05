After securing a Triple Threat victory over both members of Toxic Attraction, Gigi Dolin and Jayce Jayne at NXT Vengeance Day, Roxanne Perez was riding high. Speaking backstage after the show, Perez celebrated what her win means to her and everyone who believes in her.

“I definitely did,” Perez said. “Two against one, and honestly, I doubted myself for a second. But it took me eight years to get to this moment, it took me eight years to capture this gold. Everything I have ever wanted and ever worked for, and if Toxic Attraction thought that I was gonna let that slip, well, obviously, they were very wrong.”

Asked what it meant for NXT to finally get to take things out of the Performance Center and take the show on the road away from Orlando, Perez commented on the importance of Vengeance Day.

“Oh my gosh, it means so much,” Perez said. “It means I think I can speak for the rest of the roster when I say this, but this is the best part of what we do. Getting to see and wrestle for all of the fans all around the world. Like, when I walked out there, and I hear them chanting my name, it truly reminded me why I love to do this. And it’s not just for me, it’s not just for 10-year-old little me, it’s for all of them out there, for all of the people who support me, so it means the absolute world to me.”