Shotzi steals the show in NXT Halloween Havoc return

Folks, NXT Halloween Havoc is officially over; belts changed hands, feuds were finished – or at least progressed – and in the end, the NXT Universe was left with a crop of winners and losers.

But who, you may ask, was the biggest winner of them all? Was it Wes Lee, who secured his first singles gold after his partner was released? Or how about Roxanne Perez, who evened up her score with Cora Jade? Mandy Rose and Bron Breakker both retained their titles in unique matches, certainly they fall on the winning side, right?

None of the above: NXT’s biggest winner has to be Shotzi, who had an absolute ball hosting the show and even got a future match lined up thanks to a poorly conceived run-in by Lash Legend.

Shotzi had multiple costume changes, going from the devil to the joker and even Beetlejuice, yucked it up with Quincy Elliott, and even got to bring her tank back to its former home at the performance center, where it was presumably parked when Vince McMahon opted to take it away.

Shotzi looked like an absolute star on a show filled with dreamers, had a bunch of fun in front of a crowd over the moon to see her back, and, after failing to tear her down with words or in-ring action, secured that match with Legend on the forthcoming edition of NXT, which should keep the spooky, Halloween vibes coming in for one more show before the calendar turns over.

To some, a hosting gig is a hosting gig, but Shotzi made oh so much more out of this opportunity, and the fans absolutely loved her for it.