Connections on New York Times has been a regular thing for many – maybe you, too! Here are some hints and the answers for the NYT Connections on February 29, 2024.
NYT Connections Hints – February 29, 2024
Connections categories are color-coded by category, yellow, green, blue, and purple, increasing in complexity and trickiness. Here are hints for today’s NYT Connections on February 29, 2024 to save some of your attempts.
Yellow Category: All words in this category mean the same thing: an action taken by a person or animal.
Green Category: All words in this category mean the same thing, too! This time, instead of an action, it’s a noun pertaining to an inanimate object.
Blue Category: This category also contains synonyms! Compared to the past two ones, the words in this category are intangible, but not an unfamiliar concept to you and me.
Purple Category: Tricky, tricky category. The words here are best left last, but if you’re willing to do the mental gymnastics, here’s a hint: to find the correlation between these words, you’re going to have to do some manipulation to the word itself.
NYT Connections Answers Today – February 29, 2024
Yellow Category: Propel into the Air
- Hop, Jump, Leap, Spring
Green Category: Place to Store Valuables
- Chest, Coffer, Safe, Vault
Blue Category: Period
- Age, Day, Era, Time
Purple Category: Animals Backward
- Drib, Flow, Reed, Tang
The New York Times Connections is a micro-game available on the New York Times. It resets at midnight every day, with a new set of words. Each puzzle only has one solution, and sometimes red herrings may be put to make it a little challenging. Upon solving a category, the color would be revealed, denoting its difficulty.
Connections is the NY Times’ many micro games, which also includes what is arguably the most popular one: Wordle. Other games on the site include The Mini Crossword, Spelling Bee, Tiles, Letter Boxes, Sudoku, and Vertex, all of which refresh daily.
