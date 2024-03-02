Connections on New York Times has been a regular thing for many – maybe you, too! Here are some hints and the answers for the NYT Connections on March 1, 2024.
NYT Connections Hints – March 2, 2024
Connections categories are color-coded by category, yellow, green, blue, and purple, increasing in complexity and trickiness. Here are hints for today’s NYT Connections on March 2, 2024 to save some of your attempts.
Yellow Category: All words in this category mean the same thing that could be somebody’s profession, and you’ve probably seen a few in movies.
Green Category: All of the words in this category also mean the same thing. You might need a little bit of knowledge regarding wordsmiths.
Blue Category: This one gave us a bit of trouble. This category contains words that all mean the same thing, which is an action this time.
Purple Category: The trickiest category today deserves its color, but there’s a good chance you get this before the Blue one. The words in the Purple Category may seem unrelated at first, but think of abbreviations.
NYT Connections Answers Today – March 2, 2024
Yellow Category: Intelligence Operative
- Agent, Asset, Mole, Sleeper
Green Category: Units in Poetry
- Foot, Line, Meter, Verse
Blue Category: Express Indirectly
- Couch, Imply, Intimate, Suggest
Purple Category: What “K” Might Mean
- Kelvin, Okay, Potassium, Thousand
The New York Times Connections is a micro-game available on the New York Times. It resets at midnight every day, with a new set of words. Each puzzle only has one solution, and sometimes red herrings may be put to make it a little challenging. Upon solving a category, the color would be revealed, denoting its difficulty.
Connections is the NY Times’ many micro games, which also includes what is arguably the most popular one: Wordle. Other games on the site include The Mini Crossword, Spelling Bee, Tiles, Letter Boxes, Sudoku, and Vertex, all of which refresh daily.
