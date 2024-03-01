Connections on New York Times has been a regular thing for many – maybe you, too! Here are some hints and the answers for the NYT Connections on March 1, 2024.
NYT Connections Hints – March 1, 2024
Connections categories are color-coded by category, yellow, green, blue, and purple, increasing in complexity and trickiness. Here are hints for today’s NYT Connections on March 1, 2024 to save some of your attempts.
Yellow Category: All words in this category can be combined to make something simple and tasty.
Green Category: All words in this category can be used to describe an action that involves money.
Blue Category: Fan of attractions and theme parks? This will be a piece of cake for you.
Purple Category: Today’s trickiest category is quite simple relative to previous days. All words in this category precede another word that can mean two things.
NYT Connections Answers Today – March 1, 2024
Yellow Category: Garlic Bread Ingredients
- Bread, Butter, Garlic, Parsley
Green Category: Wager
- Bet, Gamble, Risk, Stake
Blue Category: Disneyland Lands
- Adventure, Fantasy, Frontier, Tomorrow
Purple Category: ___ Bat
- Baseball, Cricket, Fruit, Vampire
The New York Times Connections is a micro-game available on the New York Times. It resets at midnight every day, with a new set of words. Each puzzle only has one solution, and sometimes red herrings may be put to make it a little challenging. Upon solving a category, the color would be revealed, denoting its difficulty.
Connections is the NY Times’ many micro games, which also includes what is arguably the most popular one: Wordle. Other games on the site include The Mini Crossword, Spelling Bee, Tiles, Letter Boxes, Sudoku, and Vertex, all of which refresh daily.
