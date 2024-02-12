Oasis lead singer Liam Gallagher does not care about their Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nomination.

Liam Gallagher does not care about Oasis' Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nomination. For most artists, this would be a huge honor. For Gallagher, it's anything but.

“F**k the Rock n Roll hall of fame”

In a post on X, Gallagher responded to Oasis' nomination.

“F**k the Rock n Roll hall of fame,” he said, continuing, “It's full of BUMBACLARTS.”

A fan in the replies asked if he really doesn't want Oasis to win. He replied, “I appreciate that you do [want the band to win] but I honestly feel there's something very fishy about those awards.”

Another fan pointed out that like the awards or not, Oasis deserves to be awarded. Gallagher then deflected the attention to Mariah Carey deserves it more as “she smashed it.”

From 1991 to 2009, Gallagher was the lead singer of Oasis. The band released seven studio albums and embarked on eight headlining tours. Since the split, the Gallagher brothers, Liam and Noel, have gone their separate ways. The band has yet to stage any kind of reunion, and it's been over a decade since the split.

After Oasis' split, Liam Gallagher would go on to lead Beady Eye from 2009 until 2014. Beady Eye released two albums as a group. Noel Gallagher formed the High Flying Birds in 2010. As a group, they have released four studio albums and even opened for U2 on their “Joshua Tree” anniversary tour.

Liam Gallagher has released three solo albums, with his most recent coming in 2022, C'mon You Know. Coming up, he will release a collaborative studio album with John Squire. It will be released on March 1, 2024.

The 2024 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominees include several high-profile artists. Mary J. Blige, Mariah Carey, Cher, Dave Matthews Band, Eric B. & Rakim, Foreigner, Peter Frampton, Jane's Addiction, Kool & the Gang, Lenny Kravitz, Sinéad O'Connor, Ozzy Osbourne, Sade, and A Tribe Called Quest.