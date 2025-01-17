As the anticipation for Oasis' 2025 reunion tour builds, one of their top songs hit one billion streams on Spotify.

The band announced on Friday, January 17, 2025, that their signature song, “Don't Look Back in Anger,” has surpassed one billion streams on Spotify. They posted the music video with various facts about the song.

Some of these facts include that the song is Oasis' second No. 1 single in the UK. Additionally, it is the second song to reach one billion streams on Spotify.

The other is “Wonderwall,” which has amassed over 2.2 billion streams on the platform. “Wonderwall” is also from the same album, What's the Story (Morning Glory)?

The next closest to one billion streams on the platform are “Stop Crying Your Heart Out” (412 million streams), “Champagne Supernova (450 million streams), and “Live Forever (310 million streams).

It appears that Oasis fans are preparing for their 2025 reunion tour by listening to the hits. While the setlist is unknown, expect Noel Gallagher to sing the song during the shows.

Oasis' 2025 tour

In 2025, Oasis will embark on their first concert tour since 2009. They have been broken up since then but will reunite for the 41-show tour.

The band originally broke up after canceling two festival shows in 2009. The second cancellation caused Noel Gallagher to leave the group. He then formed the High Flying Birds, who have released four studio albums together.

Meanwhile, Noel's brother, Liam Gallagher, formed a new group with the remaining Oasis members called Beady Eye. They remained together until 2014 and released two albums as a group.

Now, the Gallagher brothers have seemingly put their conflict to bed. They announced their reunion tour just days before the 30th anniversary of their debut album, Definitely Maybe.

The tour will begin on July 4, 2025, in Cardiff, Wales. Oasis will first perform a 17-date European leg, including five shows in their hometown of Manchester, England.

After that, they will head to North America for a seven-show leg of the tour. These stops will include shows at MetLife Stadium and the Rose Bowl Stadium.

The tour will briefly return to Europe for two more shows in London, England, at Wembley Stadium. Oasis will then perform in South Korea, Japan, Australia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

In total, Oasis will play 41 shows across the various legs. The 2025 Oasis reunion tour is set to conclude on Sunday, November 23, 2025, in São Paulo, Brazil.