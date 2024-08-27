The greatest song from Liam and Noel Gallagher’s Oasis is “Don’t Look Back in Anger,” which will (hopefully) be performed on their upcoming 2025 reunion tour.

What is Oasis’ best song?

Oasis has plenty of classic songs in their back catalog. From Liam’s iconic singing on “Wonderwall” to the Rolling Stones-inspired “Live Forever.” However, “Don’t Look Back in Anger,” the fifth single from (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?, is still their best work.

Written and sung by Noel Gallagher, “Don’t Look Back in Anger” has remained a timeless classic in rock. We may not know who Sally is or who Noel is talking about in the song, but its chorus has a U2 and Beatles-like anthemic quality that brings crowds together.

It opens with a piano riff akin to John Lennon’s “Imagine” before the rest of the band comes in, “Don’t Look Back in Anger” builds to a rousing chorus. The pre-chorus section features a sharp to minor chord change that matches the vocals.

“So, Sally can wait / She knows it’s too late as we’re walkin’ on by/ Her soul slides away / But ‘Don’t look back in anger,’ I heard you say,” Noel sings.

Beatles references

The Beatles are a clear influence on Oasis — Liam Gallagher still covers “I Am the Walrus” live. It is impossible to not hear the resemblance and homages that the Gallaghers pay to the Fab Four in their music.

In the pre-chorus of “Don’t Look Back in Anger,” Noel seems to reference Lennon and the bed-in. For those unfamiliar, the bed-in is a nonviolent protest that was initiated by Yoko Ono and Lennon in 1969.

“So I start a revolution from my bed,” he sings, referencing the late Beatle.

The guitar solo performed by Noel also sounds like something George Harrison would perform. It is simple but effective and is not self-indulgent.

Will “Don’t Look Back in Anger” be played on the 2025 reunion tour?

The thought of it being played during their upcoming 2025 reunion tour is exciting. Noel still plays it live, while Liam covered it once during his 2017 Glastonbury Festival show.

Together, they will probably bring the classic sound of the original back. Thousands at Wembley Stadium and their other booked venues will sing the iconic chorus in unison.

In 2025, Oasis will go on a reunion tour that will travel across Europe for 14 shows. After the band broke up in 2009, they will make their first public appearances in over 15 years in 2025. Additionally, the announcement revealed that they are also planning shows outside of Europe.

The Oasis Live ’25 Tour will commence on July 4, 2025, with a show in Cardiff, Wales. They will then travel to England for eight shows across Manchester and London before closing out the tour with two shows in Edinburgh, Scotland, and Dublin, Ireland.

Oasis made their debut with their 1994 album Definitely Maybe. The following year, they released (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? with hit songs “Wonderwall” and “Don’t Look Back in Anger.” After a successful run of nearly two decades, the band broke up after pulling out of concerts at the V Festival and Rock en Seine.