Fans cannot wait for Noel and Liam Gallagher to get back on the road for Oasis' 2025 reunion tour. But many are wondering what songs Oasis will play in their setlist.

Luckily, Liam Gallagher may have you covered. He recently responded to a fan who reposted an unofficial setlist. It opens with “Acquiesce” and concludes with “Champagne Supernova.”

“It's not far off,” Gallagher replied.

Of course, the post should be taken with a grain of salt. Gallagher is frequently having fun on X, and this could be him sending fans into a frenzy. The start of the reunion tour is less than six months away.

What songs will Oasis play during their 2025 reunion tour?

The Oasis 2025 reunion tour setlist will likely include hit songs like “Wonderwall” and “Don't Look Back in Anger.” It is the band's first tour in 16 years, so they will likely give fans what they want.

The rumored setlist that Gallagher responded to was hit-filled. It included songs like “Some Might Say,” “Stand by Me,” “Half the World Away,” “Supersonic,” and “Live Forever.” Those all seem like likely additions to the setlist.

If they haven't already, Noel and Liam Gallagher will likely get to work on the Oasis reunion tour sooner rather than later. They have a little less than six months to get ready for the July 4 premiere.

What is the reunion tour?

In 2025, Oasis will tour for the first time since 2009. It is set to begin on July 4, 2025, in Cardiff, Wales. They will first play a 17-date European leg before heading to North America for seven shows.

After that, Oasis will return to London, England, for two more shows on September 27 and 28. They will then visit Asia for three shows across South Korea and Japan before heading to Australia.

Currently, the tour is set to conclude with six shows across Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. Oasis' reunion tour is set to conclude on November 22, 2025, in São Paulo, Brazil.

The reunion tour was announced days before the 30th anniversary of the band's debut album, Definitely Maybe, on August 27, 2024.

It marks the first time the Gallagher brothers are touring since 2009. They previously broke up after canceling two festival shows. The first was at the V Festival on August 23. The second was at Rock en Seine the following week, on August 28.

After the second cancellation, Noel Gallagher left the band. A statement was released on the band's website after the decision was made.

He went on to form the High Flying Birds, who have released four studio albums since their inception. Liam Gallagher and the remaining Oasis members formed a new group called Beady Eye. They remained together until 2014 and released two studio albums during their run.