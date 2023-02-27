Upon reaching Canalbrine, the townsfolk immediately seem to dislike Castti, which prompts her to ask around more to find out further information about herself. You’ll run into a sick boy named Senah and you’ll learn about your nighttime Path Action: Soothe. This ability lets her use items to administer medicine to townspeople.

Senah’s brother, Sesque, will barge in aggressively telling you to leave, claiming that you are a member of “Eir’s Apothecaries” – a group rumored to have killed an entire town on the eastern continent with a medicine that had poisonous effects.

Canalbrine: Path to the Water Source

The next area that you will be exploring is only at Danger Level 1 which you can use to get accustomed to Castti’s moves and grind a few levels before reaching the dungeon area. As an apothecary, you carry an axe, healing skills, and ice magic at first. Upon reaching 30 Job Points, you’ll unlock a new combat skill. Poison Axe and Replenish Health are two of the more useful skills at this point but you may choose either, whichever suits your play style better. Castti is also capable of learning Concoct which allows her to create healing or hazardous concoctions by using ingredients.

Items that you can get in the area:

Darkdelion

Empowering Ring

Plum Leaf

Grape Leaf

Guard’s Helm

Herb of Healing

Enemies you will encounter in this area:

Ocean Lizardman I (Weakness: Axe, Ice, Wind)

Ocean Lizardman II (Weakness: Axe, Ice)

Flying Fish (Weakness: Ice)

Canalbrine: Water Source

The Canalbrine water source is your last chance to grind your 30JP and unlock the new skill of either Poison Axe or Replenish Health for the boss fight. Group battles, when you’re outnumbered by opponents, offer more experience and every enemy is weak to at least one of Castti’s currently available attacks.

Items that you can get in the area:

Diffusing Serum

Cleansing Leaf

Old Armor

Herb of Healing

Enemies you will encounter in this area:

Barnacle Bat (Weakness: Ice, Light)

Barnacle Crab (Weakness: Axe, Light)

Boss Battle: Doron and Veron

When you get to the dungeon area, it turns out that there are two monsters that are causing Canalbrine’s troubles. This is a two-on-one fight against a boss duo so it may be a bit challenging to accomplish. You can use concoctions to attack, heal, and give yourself a great fighting chance.