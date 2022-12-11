By R.P. Salao · 2 min read

Odell Beckham Jr. managed to drum up a ton of excitement over his free agency decision. Credit to him and his team for keeping his name in the headlines since Week 1, when he showed up to the Los Angeles Rams-Buffalo Bills clash and got face time on national television.

But with the season nearing its end, OBJ’s free agency courtship has been much more frigid than fruitful as he remains unsigned despite visits with a triumvirate of contenders of his choosing.

It’s clear that Odell Beckham Jr., while considered healthy, isn’t exactly where teams envisioned him being when they their fan bases started photoshopping their jerseys on him earlier in the season.

Via Ian Rapoport:

“He visited with the Bills, Giants and Cowboys, and the thought was that a decision would come by the middle of last week.

But that’s come and gone, too, and as sources explain, all parties are currently in a holding pattern while Beckham is at home considering his options.

The teams involved are moving forward with what they currently have, knowing that if Beckham came on board, he wouldn’t help on the field for at least another month.