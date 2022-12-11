Odell Beckham Jr. managed to drum up a ton of excitement over his free agency decision. Credit to him and his team for keeping his name in the headlines since Week 1, when he showed up to the Los Angeles Rams-Buffalo Bills clash and got face time on national television.
But with the season nearing its end, OBJ’s free agency courtship has been much more frigid than fruitful as he remains unsigned despite visits with a triumvirate of contenders of his choosing.
It’s clear that Odell Beckham Jr., while considered healthy, isn’t exactly where teams envisioned him being when they their fan bases started photoshopping their jerseys on him earlier in the season.
Via Ian Rapoport:
“He visited with the Bills, Giants and Cowboys, and the thought was that a decision would come by the middle of last week.
But that’s come and gone, too, and as sources explain, all parties are currently in a holding pattern while Beckham is at home considering his options.
The teams involved are moving forward with what they currently have, knowing that if Beckham came on board, he wouldn’t help on the field for at least another month.
While there could be a fourth visit, there isn’t one currently scheduled for Beckham.”
The report states that OBJ came in expecting teams to line up with a multi-year offer with a sizable salary. But with such major question marks on how ready he is to actually take the field, it looks like those expectations were more fantasy than reality.
Odell Beckham Jr. did not conduct workouts or run routs for the Cowboys, Bills, or Giants during his free agency visits and has been vocal about preferring to wait until the postseason to make an impact rather than risk anything further during the regular season.
As things stand, Odell Beckham Jr. and his suitors are at a stalemate. We’ll just have to wait and see if any side budges to give OBJ what he wants or if the wideout ultimately decides to take a less desirable deal for another shot at a Super Bowl.