By Gerard Samillano · 2 min read

Odell Beckham Jr’s free agency tour has many fanbases at the edge of their seat. Teams like the Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys are waiting to see who the star wide receiver picks as his new team. OBJ has completed his visits to the teams he’s interested in, and is now mulling on who he should pick.

Interestingly, Odell Beckham Jr has revealed the factors that are currently affecting his decision. In his appearance on Amazon’s TNF broadcast, the wide receiver talked about what he wants from his prospective new team, via Tom Pelissero. To put it simply, OBJ wants to skip the regular season if possible and instead gear for the playoffs.

“I would like to be in a stable environment, get up at 6 am, leave at 6 pm for 4 weeks, and then let’s talk about it. … I’m not saying I couldn’t step in and play regular season, but I don’t see the point.”

Odell Beckham Jr. last night on @NFLonPrime: “I would like to be in a stable environment, get up at 6 am, leave at 6 pm for 4 weeks, and then let’s talk about it. … I’m not saying I couldn’t step in and play regular season, but I don’t see the point.” pic.twitter.com/iajy74ZKLT — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 9, 2022

Odell Beckham Jr’s statements bodes well for the Bills and the Cowboys’ odds for signing the wide receiver. Both teams are able to provide OBJ a chance to play in the playoffs without playing a down in the regular season. This also would allow the wide receiver to work on his game conditioning in time for the games that matter the most.

With only four to five games left in the season for each team, each conference’s playoff picture is starting to be clearer and clearer. It will be interesting to see which NFL team OBJ picks to try and win one more ring in his career.