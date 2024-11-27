Ohio State football and Michigan will meet this weekend for the 120th time, a rivalry that dates back to 1897. During a recent sitdown with his former Buckeyes teammate Anthony Schlegel on former Ohio State football head coach Jim Tressel's podcast, It's All About the Team, former OSU linebacker Bobby Carpenter discussed how the running game is almost always the deciding factor, especially in close matchups.

“When running the ball, stopping the run, you can tell people that until you’re blue in the face, they won’t believe you until you show them the date. Well this is it, there may be like one or two anomalies the last 25, 30 years that’s it. I told someone the margins last year, I want to say Michigan out rushed Ohio State like 145 to 120 or something, and they’re like it’s 25 yards.

“Well, here’s the reality: about 6 minutes to go, Michigan got the ball left, and they were able to pick up like 3 first downs, and they ran the ball just about every one of those plays. So it was like 27 or 30 yards. If they were able to get a stop on that first one and not get those extra 25, 30 yards, they’re about even in the rushing battle, you punt it away. Instead, you get the ball with a minute and a half left, you get the ball with 3 to 4 minutes left, and you’re able to run your normal offense, and you probably win the rushing battle, like that’s the difference, right there.”

For what it's worth, this season the Buckeyes rush for 177.5 yards per game, 48th best in the nation. Michigan football rushes for 159.6 yards per game, 70th-best. Diving a little deeper into the stats, the Wolverines score 23.5 points (t-102nd) and allow 21.5 points per game (36th). Ohio State football scores 41.6 points (2nd) and allows 10.7 points per game (1st).

Ohio State football should win against Michigan

On paper, the Buckeyes should win this game, but the game isn't played on paper. The weight of this game is difficult to express but OSU head coach broke it down in a recent interview on WBNS' Game Time.

“We felt what it's like to not win this game, and it's bad. It's one of the worst things that's happened to me in my life, quite honestly. Other than losing my father and a few other things, like it's quite honestly, for my family, the worst thing that's happened. So we can never have that happen again, ever. And that's been the approach all season.”

The No. 2 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes, whose only loss this season came against the No. 1 ranked Oregon Ducks, host the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday, November 30, at noon EST.