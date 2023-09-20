Ohio State football netted an overall record of 11 wins and two wins last year. Their in-conference wins were also just behind the Michigan football squad through an eight-win and one-loss record. This meant that a huge pay raise was in store for Coach Ryan Day. The Buckeyes coach remains to be the architect behind the illustrious program and hopes to stay with the Big Ten Conference team for a while.

For his service and building a winning culture at the Ohio State football program, Ryan Day got a 5.25% salary increase. This meant that in 2023 his pay got to a little over $10 million, per Joey Kaufman and Steve Berkowitz of Columbus Dispatch. His pay goes way deeper than just coaching and recruitment duties.

The head honcho for the Ohio State football team got $5.69 million for media, public relations services, and promotions. This saw him get a little under half a million a raise after he earned $5.24 million in the same category a year ago.

His base salary for the Big Ten conference juggernaut amounts to $2 million. Day also gets $1.25 million for being part of the Buckeyes' shoe and apparel section. The Buckeyes coach's internal income is wrapped up by his annual retention payment which notched him $1 million. If he stays with the program next year, Day also gets $250,000 as another retention bonus in his contract.

Lastly, he does not just earn inside Ohio State. Coach Day also has his own brand deals to take care of. He has a $ 10,000 sponsorship from Coca-Cola. An insanely good coach deserves an insanely big bag.