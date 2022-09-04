Joe Burrow is back in Columbus to show his support for the Ohio State Buckeyes alongside the likes of LeBron James and Bronny James ahead of the team’s matchup versus the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. While Burrow is remembered by most college football fans as the hero of the LSU Tigers squad that went all the way to win the national title in 2020, he was originally a member of Ohio State football.

Here’s Joe Burrow walking to the sidelines (together with Cincinnati Bengals teammate and fellow Ohio State product Sam Hubbard)at Ohio Stadium just before the much-awaited battle between the no. 2 Ohio football and the no. 5 Fighting Irish.

Joe Burrow and Sam Hubbard on the sidelines for Ohio State-Notre Dame: pic.twitter.com/ATeARadC6N — Griffin Strom (@GriffinStrom3) September 3, 2022

Joe Burrow arrived at Ohio State in 2015 but redshirted his first year with the program. In 2016, he appeared for only five games for the Buckeyes as a backup to JT Barrett. He would transfer later on to the SEC where he spent the rest of his college career with LSU, with which he blossomed into a genuine top NFL prospect. In his last season with the Tigers, Joe Burrow led LSU to a national championship, defeating Trevor Lawrence and the Clemson Tigers in the 2020 National Championship Game.

Ohio State football is heavily favored to win Saturday against the Fighting Irish for a number of reasons, and that includes the presence of Buckeyes quarterback CJ Stroud, who will have to have some Joe Burrow in him to take down a still-dangerous Notre Dame squad that is playing its first season after the Brian Kelly era.