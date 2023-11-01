The Ohio State football team is undefeated and rolling toward a showdown with archrival Michigan on November 25 at the Big House. The Wolverines are also undefeated and ranked two spots behind Ohio State football, which came in number one on the latest College Football Playoff ranking.

The Buckeyes found themselves one spot ahead of second-ranked and two-time defending National Champion Georgia, much to the surprise of fans. Marvin Harrison, Jr., the Buckeyes' Heisman Trophy candidate, seemed happy with the ranking.

The addition of Chase Young to the San Francisco 49ers has captured the attention of Ohio State football fans across the country. Young will team up with Nick Bosa to wreak havoc on opposing quarterbacks in northern California.

On Tuesday, former Buckeyes star and high profile college football announcer Kirk Herbstreit was asked about the Buckeyes' number one ranking. Ohio State is 8-0 on the season, 5-0 in the Big Ten Conference.

They defeated a talented Penn State football team at home recently and have beaten a surging Notre Dame Fighting Irish team. That isn't enough to warrant “best team in the nation” consideration according to Herbstreit, one of the longest tenured football announcers among NCAA pundits and analysts.

Kirk Herbstreit when asked if Ohio State is the best team in the country. “No.” Herbstreit is an Ohio State Alum. — College Football Report (@CFBRep) October 31, 2023

“Probably not but they have two huge wins, who has Georgia or Michigan beaten so far?” one fan said in response, echoing Herbstreit's answer.

“As a Buckeye fan I don’t think he’s wrong because McCord isn’t that good. Our defense is disgustingly good but can’t win it all without elite QB play. Every single CFP tells you that.”

The Buckeyes are set to take on QB Gavin Wimsatt and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Saturday at noon eastern time.