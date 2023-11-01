Through the first nine weeks of the college football season, Georgia football had been ranked #1 and Michigan football had been ranked #2. However, the only poll that had been out was the AP Poll, which doesn't actually mean anything. On Tuesday, the first College Football Playoff rankings were released, and the Bulldogs and Wolverines both slid down a spot as Ohio State football is ranked #1. The Buckeyes have two of the best wins in the country as they defeated Notre Dame and Penn State, and because of that, they have taken the top spot. A big reason for their success is because of wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., and he is liking the initial ranking for Ohio State.

You can take a look at liked posts by going to Marvin Harrison Jr.'s Twitter account, and he has liked a lot of tweets regarding the Buckeyes' initial CFP ranking. He is happy to see his team take the top spot, and he will be a major factor in Ohio State football trying to keep that top spot. Harrison Jr. is one of the best players in the entire country, and he is having a massive season for the Buckeyes so far.

Ohio State should be able to stay undefeated and keep that #1 ranking up until their huge showdown with Michigan on Thanksgiving weekend. Some people thought that the Wolverines would take that #1 spot in the rankings as they have been consistently dominant so far this year, but they don't have any ranked wins so far. While Michigan has passed the eye test, it makes sense that the Buckeyes got the nod because of their two impressive wins.

At the end of the day, the rankings will settle themselves in the coming weeks. Everyone's schedule ramps in the final few weeks of the season, and that clash between Ohio State and Michigan will have major CFP implications.