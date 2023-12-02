Harsh fan reaction to a recent Buckeye recruit's decision to turn down Ohio State has rumors swirling.

After their recent loss to rival Michigan, things only seem to be getting worse for Ohio State football. This past Wednesday, five-star defensive lineman recruit Justin Scott announced that he is switching his 2024 commitment from Ohio State to Miami — leading to a swift and adverse reaction from Buckeyes fans across the internet and social media.

Unfortunately, the ire of Buckeyes fans caught the attention of one of the school's other '24 recruits, who happens to be the No. 1-ranked player in the country as signing days approaches on the first Wednesday of February 2024: wide receiver Jeremiah Smith.

Ohio State fans are leaving a hell of an impression on the No. 1 player in the country by bashing Justin Scott for the past 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/KfKOJ4G5Mv — Ari Wasserman (@AriWasserman) December 1, 2023

Smith reacted to Ohio State fans' anger about Scott's transfer — complete with screenshots, laughter, and facepalm emojis in two social media posts. “People crazy man,” wrote Smith, adding “TSS” — social medial shorthand for ‘this s*** sucks.'

The star recruit has previously stated his desire to become one of the best players ever to don a Buckeyes uniform, but his reaction to fans' vitriol has the rumor mill churning again.

“If Brian Hartline and Ryan Day are at Ohio State in the 2024 season, Smith is likely to sign with the Buckeyes,” wrote Rivals.com's John Garica Jr. late Friday, “That still feels like the case, even with Justin Scott's flip to Miami.”

Despite that report, Ohio State football fans know things can instantly change during the recruiting season.

The Buckeyes are on the cusp of missing out on the College Football Playoff. If that does play out, as many expect, they're likely to represent the Big Ten in the Orange Bowl. The 2024 college football bowl game pairings will be finalized and announced Sunday night.